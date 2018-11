The Gauteng education department on Friday expelled a Soweto pupil who threw a stone at a teacher, causing the teacher to suffer minor injuries.

"There is no room for violence in our schools. We condemn in the strongest possible terms any violent behaviour by both educators and learners," education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

The incident occurred at Albertina Sisulu Special School on a day when a Commonwealth ambassador had come to donate wheelchairs.

In a video of the incident, the teenager can be seen chasing the teacher out of the hall. The teacher runs away, while other pupils and teachers try to stop the pupil.

A teacher can be heard asking what his problem is.

The pupil replies: "I have been patient with him for too long. Today, he will k*k himself."

Pupil attending anger management sessions

Lesufi said there was no justification for violence and ill-discipline in school.

On Wednesday the department said the pupil would not be suspended because of the "nature of his behavioural disability".

However, on Friday it said that that it viewed issues of pupil discipline in a very serious light, including those at special education needs schools.

The pupil has started attending a diversion programme, anger management and behavioural modification sessions.

The department added that the safety of teachers, pupils and everyone in schools must always be guaranteed.

"The learner will never return to the school; however, an alternative school will be sourced for him after completion of his programme," Lesufi said.