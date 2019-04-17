 

Edward Zuma allegedly tried to get Booysen to unfreeze R15m in seized funds, State Capture Inquiry hears

2019-04-17 16:49

Canny Maphanga

Edward Zuma. (Supplied)

Edward Zuma. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Edward, allegedly attempted to get former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks boss General Johan Booysen to unfreeze R15m seized from controversial businessman Thoshan Panday.

Booysen’s secretary received a request from someone claiming to be the brother of former President Jacob Zuma in June 2010.

"The gentleman arrived at the office. The gentleman introduced himself as Edward Zuma, who is actually not the brother, but the son of the then President.

"He started talking about the R15m I had frozen. He wanted it to be unfrozen. He said he was a silent partner of Panday and he was not getting his dividends," Booysen testified at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday.

The former KZN Hawks boss then advised Edward to go to Panday and obtain the R900 000 he claimed to have invested and 'walk away'.

Edward has previously distanced himself from the controversial Durban businessman.

ALSO READ: Zuma's son denies Panday ties

Booysen subsequently requested a meeting with then president Zuma to alert him to what his son was up to.

Two meetings took place at Zuma's private residence in Nkandla, facilitated by a friend of Booysen, whom he did not name at the inquiry. 

"In the first meeting we arrived at Nkandla and I was asked to wait outside while my friend, who was privy to what Edward was up to, went in and spoke to Zuma.

"He came out, I greeted the president and I had no discussions," Booysen explained.

When the friend returned to the vehicle, Booysen probed him about what transpired in the meeting. The friend told him the then president did not want to get involved.

A second meeting took place in Nkandla where Booysen was invited inside the home of the then president.

"We exchanged greetings but [there were] no formal discussions. He (Zuma) and my friend excused themselves and went into another room.

"They came back and called me in. We sat and spoke about the politics of the day and a few other issues but we never discussed Edward Zuma," Booysen added.

When it became clear that Booysen would not be able to discuss Edward with Zuma,  Booysen and his friend approached Zuma’s nephew, Khulubuse who was also in Nkandla.

"My friend told Khulubuse, who then said that he would speak to Edward. He believed the president did not want to engage Edward because they were not on good terms.

"He was drinking too much, and he bought a house in Durban North but did not invite his father for the cultural opening," Booysen concluded.

The inquiry continues.

Read more on:    edward zuma  |  johan booysen  |  jacob zuma  |  politics  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa joins Caster on Time100 'most influential' list

52 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
6 people share Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-04-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 