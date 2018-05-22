Edward Zuma's hate speech fine to benefit 2 under-resourced KZN schools

Two under-resourced schools in KwaZulu-Natal are to benefit from the R60 000 fine former president Jacob Zuma's son Edward agreed to pay on Tuesday in terms of a settlement agreement he reached with the Human Rights Commission over hate speech remarks he made last year.

In an open letter published in July, Zuma accused ministers Derek Hanekom and Pravin Gordhan of being sell-outs, labelling Hanekom an askari "no better than a vile dog" and Gordhan a racist who viewed black people as nothing more than "k*****s".

The commission, acting on behalf of all South Africans, lodged a complaint with Durban's Equality Court demanding that he apologise and be fined R100 000.

READ: Edward Zuma agrees to apologise to the nation for Gordhan, Hanekom 'sell-out' comments

Zuma opposed the application.

On Tuesday, when the matter was before Magistrate Irfaan Khalil, the parties asked that it stand down for settlement negotiations.

Zuma attended court briefly but was excused by the magistrate before the settlement agreement was read out and confirmed.

He did not speak to the media.

Money to be paid in instalments

The settlement, signed by Zuma, confirms that his utterances constituted hate speech.

He was directed to issue the commission with an unconditional apology to all South Africans within seven days. The apology would be given to the commission, which would then publish it.

Zuma was also interdicted from "publishing, propagating, advocating or communicating" any hate speech in future.

In terms of the R60 000 fine for damages, the commission's legal representative Pavershree Padayachee suggested the entire amount be paid to Umthombo Secondary School in Howick. The school's dire need for assistance recently landed it in the news.

READ: Edward Zuma hate speech case 'not complex' - magistrate

But after hearing submissions from Zuma's attorney Ayanda Mkwananzi, the magistrate advised that in terms of his discretion, he would split the amount with Ohlange High School in Inanda.

He said this was because of the school's history, having been launched by John Dube, and because the hate speech crime had been committed in Durban and this school was closer to the city.

Zuma is to pay the money in instalments starting next month.

The agreement recorded that the parties deemed the matter finalised but that should Zuma fail to comply with its terms and conditions, the commission reserved its right to take it up again.

Hanekom and Gordhan have noted the media reports on the ruling of the Equality Court.

They say once they have received and have studied the apology, to be published by the SA Human Rights Commission, they will will be in a position to comment further.



- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter