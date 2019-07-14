 

EFF branch chairperson brutally murdered in the Western Cape

2019-07-14 13:13

Canny Maphanga

Xolani Jack. (Photo by Jenni Evans, News24)

An EFF branch chairperson in the Western Cape was brutally murdered at his home in the township of Thembani, Khayelitsha in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The political party's Cape Metro Regional Secretary, Banzi Dambuza confirmed Xolani Jack's death in a statement on Sunday.

"According to information this morning about 03:30 an unknown man wearing black clothes kicked the door of the deceased's flat open and shot the victim several times to his body," Police Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 on Sunday. 

Jack was chairperson of the EFF's branch 90 and served as a staff member in the party's provincial office.

The motive is unclear and a case of murder has since been opened for further investigation.

Police have not made any arrests yet and are calling on members of the public with any information to come forward

Troops will be deployed 'in about two days' - Cele to Philipi East residents

2019-07-14 12:33

