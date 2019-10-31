 

EFF cap assault: Pastor reaches R100K settlement with accused

2019-10-31 15:21

Sesona Ngqakamba

Johannesburg pastor Ron Rambebu who was attacked at a petrol station for wearing an EFF cap.

Johannesburg pastor Ron Rambebu who was attacked at a petrol station for wearing an EFF cap.

A Johannesburg-based church pastor who was attacked and called the k-word for wearing an EFF cap at a petrol station, has reached a R100 000 settlement with the man arrested for the attack.

Johan Bothma appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Thursday where he apologised and agreed to pay the settlement, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

She said Bothma's defence lawyer approached the NPA with a proposal for alternative dispute resolution management, which was agreed upon.

She said Rambebu then demanded an apology, which Bothma gave.

Bothma faced charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria in connection with the attack on pastor Ron Rambebu on June 21.

He was arrested and released on R2 000 bail. 

Rambebu had just filled up his car at an Engen garage on Kingfisher Road in Horizon Park, Roodepoort on the West Rand, when he was attacked.

The Greater Glory International Ministries pastor was left with a bruise just below his right eyebrow.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday, Rambebu said he was happy about the outcome.

He would use some of the funds towards his church because he believes in giving back, donate some to his organisation and a non-profit organisation based in Roodepoort. 

"Justice has been done because there was mitigation between the NPA and Johan's lawyers. I could say that he is remorseful. An apology is what I wanted from day one. 

"It was a wish for me that he gets professional assistance. But he said he was not okay on that day. The NPA said we cannot force him to get professional help," Rambebu added.

