EFF cap attack: Pastor and suspect face to face in court

Ron Rambebu is nursing a bruise to his eye, suffered during an alleged attack at an Engen garage in Johannesburg. (Supplied)

The suspect alleged to have assaulted Johannesburg pastor Ron Rambebu for apparently wearing an EFF cap before calling him the k-word, appeared briefly in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Johan Bothma, appeared before magistrate A Jonker on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as crimen injuria for the alleged attack on Rambebu on June 21.

Bothma turned himself in at the Roodepoort police station on June 28 after a CCTV video of the incident went viral and witnesses began identifying him.

He was released on R2 000 bail the following day.

Bothma allegedly attacked Rambebu at an Engen garage on Kingfisher Road in Horizon Park, Roodepoort, West Rand.

In the video, a man is seen walking towards Rambebu's car and punching him through the open window multiple times.

The man is then seen walking back to his car while eating a snack and looking toward Rambebu's car which is standing stationary a few meters away.

The attacker then drives off with a passenger and Rambebu can be seen running after them on foot.

On Friday, Rambebu told News24 he was at the police station and that he had identified his attacker.

In court on Monday, Bothma was dressed in a blue shirt, a pair of blue jeans and a black leather jacket.

He was warned by Jonker to obey the bail conditions. The case was postponed to July 18 as the State needed time to obtain a statement from a witness.

Rambebu was supported in court by a group of Economic Freedom Fighters who attended the case.

Bothma sat alone in the courtroom, away from the group.

As he was leaving the dock after the matter adjourned, some EFF members hurled insults at him and called him a racist.

Rambebu said outside court: "When I saw him in court, there was a bit of anger in me and I calmed myself. I am happy with the support I am receiving from my fellow fighters. I am giving the court a chance to do its work. I want to allow court processes to continue. We as fighters believe in our justice system and have hope that justice will be delivered," said Rambebu.

