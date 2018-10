The EFF on Saturday paid its final tributes to Mama Nosebenzile Doris Mpofu at her funeral service in Qhugqwala, 15km outside King Williams Town in the Eastern Cape.

Mpofu was the mother of EFF national chairperson, advocate Dali Mpofu SC.

"We are here to thank Mama for participating in the revolution and not convincing her son to get out the revolution," EFF leader Julius Malema told mourners.

Malema hailed the late domestic worker for "producing the most prominent lawyer, a people’s lawyer".

"You ought to respect these women. That’s why we're madly in love with them. There is nothing that can come between the child of a domestic worker and their mothers," Malema said.

"When we speak about Dali we speak about his mother, because when we are young we become our parents, we do what they do. But when we become older, our parents do the things that we do. So don’t be shocked when they say Mama was EFF," he added.

WATCH: EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi renders an item in tribute to the mother of national chairperson Adv. Dali Mpofu.

Nosebenzile Mpofu passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning peacefully in her sleep at her son's home in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Mpofu had just been discharged from hospital due to a short illness.