Allegations of sexual abuse have emerged against a Limpopo EFF councillor.

The 33-year-old councillor who can't be named because he has not been arrested nor appeared before a court of law allegedly raped a fellow EFF member two years ago in Zebediela, Limpopo, when they were doing party work.

The case was reported to the police by the victim last week.

The docket is currently with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for it to decide whether to prosecute or not.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that a rape case had been opened against the man at the Lebowakgomo police station.

"The rape is alleged to have taken place between November 24, 2017, at around 08:00 and November 25, 2017, at around 13:00, but was only reported last week. The victim, aged 39, was allegedly raped by a suspect who was in the same group with her.

"The rape allegedly happened after the group visited Ga-Rakgoatha village in Zebediela. Soon after the case was reported, the police immediately launched initial investigations and the docket was handed over to the NPA for decision," he said.

EFF provincial chairperson Jossey Buthane said the matter had been brought to the party's attention.

"We are aware of the allegations and we are on top of the matter heavily. We are going to conduct our investigations and deal with it in a very heavy manner. We have called the alleged person to come and explain himself," said Buthane.

