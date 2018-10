Protesting former Ekurhuleni municipal workers were met with rubber bullets, teargas and the k-word when they marched to the Germiston Civic Centre on Thursday. WATCH

The EFF has welcomed a decision by radio station Hot91.9FM to dismiss its breakfast show host Sasha Martinengo, but says it wants more action taken against him.

This, after Martinego referred to the party's leader, Julius Malema, as a monkey during his show on Tuesday.

During the course of the show, he said: "[A]nd people still listen to this monkey."

Party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: "The EFF welcomes the dismissal of Sasha Martinego from Hot91.9FM, following his racist remarks about [commander-in-chief] Julius Malema. Unlike many who accept apologies of the racists, this station refused to stop there and took it a step further by firing a racist."

He added that it was obvious the radio station had acted decisively out of fear for Malema's political party, but said the axing was not sufficient.

"We will, through our branches, be opening a criminal case against him because racists belong in jail," said Ndlozi.

Ndlozi also called on the courts to deal harshly with those who continued to undermine the humanity and dignity of black people.

In a press statement, the station's managing director Lloyd Madurai, said the comments "violated the station's code of conduct and its commitment to our national democratic values" and were viewed in "an extremely serious light".

Hot91.9 FM also apologised to Malema.

Martinengo later took to Twitter and said he stood by what he said.