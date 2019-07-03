 

EFF faces Camps Bay guesthouse 'damages' claim - report

2019-07-03 17:48

Correspondent

EFF MP's Floyd Shivambu, Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. (Jan Gerber/ News24)

EFF MP's Floyd Shivambu, Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. (Jan Gerber/ News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EFF members reportedly caused R40 000 worth of damages at a Cape Town guesthouse during their eight-day stay in the days surrounding the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The Daily Maverick reported they had rented the Camps Bay villa for up to R60 000.

The online publication claims the four-bedroom property is owned by a foreign national.

The journalist who worked on the story, Marianne Thamm, wrote that she had rifled through the trash left by the EFF members when they checked out.

After finding expensive alcohol bottles and clothing price tags in the trash the entourage had left on the pavement, the publication questioned the party's adherence to its ideologies, including its policies on the economic empowerment of the poor.

Speaking on Radio 702 on Wednesday morning, Thamm said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had initially told the Daily Maverick he was unable to confirm or account for the villa in question but said there was no need to rent private accommodation as its MPs were accommodated in hotels and flats. This, despite the report saying ticket stubs had been found in the trash with his name on it.

Ndlozi criticised the report's line of questioning as a "tabloid inquiry masquerading as political and ideological concerns".

EFF leader Julius Malema dismissed the Daily Maverick's questions with a short message: "I don't comment on rubbish."

News24 has approached Ndlozi for comment, which will be added once received.

The report has sparked much debate on social media platforms and radio stations, with some people voicing their support for the article while others were more scathing, questioning its purpose.

University of the Witwatersrand journalism professor Glenda Daniels said she believed the story was in the public interest as it dealt with the EFF's ideology and claims of hypocrisy.

In this year's general and provincial elections, the EFF's support nationally grew to 10.79% from 6.35% in 2014. The party now occupies 44 seats in the National Assembly.

The EFF secured about 1.8 million votes, up from 1 169 259 in 2014.

In its manifesto, it states: "It is our firm belief that the crisis levels of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment being experienced in the country can be ended by the reclamation and equitable redistribution of the land and the creation of jobs."

The EFF promised that its government would lead "massive and protected sustainable industrial development and diversification to create millions of decent jobs between 2019 and 2024".

Read more on:    eff  |  cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kruger Park guides to appear in court after rhino horns disappear from carcass

2019-07-03 17:39

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Jackpot winner gets R530k in Daily Lotto draw 2019-07-02 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Production Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Logistics Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R500 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 