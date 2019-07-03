EFF faces Camps Bay guesthouse 'damages' claim - report

EFF members reportedly caused R40 000 worth of damages at a Cape Town guesthouse during their eight-day stay in the days surrounding the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The Daily Maverick reported they had rented the Camps Bay villa for up to R60 000.

The online publication claims the four-bedroom property is owned by a foreign national.

The journalist who worked on the story, Marianne Thamm, wrote that she had rifled through the trash left by the EFF members when they checked out.

After finding expensive alcohol bottles and clothing price tags in the trash the entourage had left on the pavement, the publication questioned the party's adherence to its ideologies, including its policies on the economic empowerment of the poor.

Speaking on Radio 702 on Wednesday morning, Thamm said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had initially told the Daily Maverick he was unable to confirm or account for the villa in question but said there was no need to rent private accommodation as its MPs were accommodated in hotels and flats. This, despite the report saying ticket stubs had been found in the trash with his name on it.

Ndlozi criticised the report's line of questioning as a "tabloid inquiry masquerading as political and ideological concerns".

EFF leader Julius Malema dismissed the Daily Maverick's questions with a short message: "I don't comment on rubbish."

News24 has approached Ndlozi for comment, which will be added once received.

The report has sparked much debate on social media platforms and radio stations, with some people voicing their support for the article while others were more scathing, questioning its purpose.

University of the Witwatersrand journalism professor Glenda Daniels said she believed the story was in the public interest as it dealt with the EFF's ideology and claims of hypocrisy.

In this year's general and provincial elections, the EFF's support nationally grew to 10.79% from 6.35% in 2014. The party now occupies 44 seats in the National Assembly.

The EFF secured about 1.8 million votes, up from 1 169 259 in 2014.

In its manifesto, it states: "It is our firm belief that the crisis levels of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment being experienced in the country can be ended by the reclamation and equitable redistribution of the land and the creation of jobs."

The EFF promised that its government would lead "massive and protected sustainable industrial development and diversification to create millions of decent jobs between 2019 and 2024".