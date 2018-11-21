 

EFF: Gordhan must 'stop deflections'

2018-11-21 18:10

Correspondent

The EFF's battle with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan continued on Wednesday with the party claiming Gordhan distorted its allegations against him and his daughter.

"He seeks to distort what we said about him, his daughter, and a Canadian Bank Account.

"Gordhan says his daughter has no account in Canada; however, we never said his daughter has an account in Canada. Instead, we said he must answer questions as to whether he has an account in Canada, if he visited Canada on state or personal business, and what the nature of this business was. We also asked if he has any relatives in Canada. These are the questions he must respond to and do so honestly instead of creating unnecessary diversions," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement.

READ: 'Fighters, be ready' - Malema gets ready to go to war with Pravin Gordhan

"Gordhan also creates an impression that we spoke about Investec, in relation to his daughter's directorship in companies that were getting tenders from the state and its entities.

"The essential point is simple, Gordhan's daughter, Anusha Gordhan, served as director in companies that were awarded tenders to the value of well over R100m, and because these companies do not disclose their shareholders certificate, we won't know the real shareholders unless they come out openly and disclose everything, including Investec."

Ndlozi said the EFF made these claims supported by evidence coming from government departments through the parliamentary questioning processes.

'Deflecting attention'

"Many people accused the EFF of trying to tarnish Gordhan's name without any evidence. Yet, as soon as our claims were confirmed to be true, Gordhan started deflecting attention from his daughter holding directorships to conversations surrounding Investec.

"The fact is, she was director of these companies: DCD Group; Afrit; Elgin, Brown and Hamer, Hulisani Consortium; Elgin Dock; Diesel and Turbo Service Centre; Vox Telecommunications; Afrit Propco, Vox Holdings; Interpair Services, Simiglo, Cancerian Investments, Phuma Finance.

"Some had lucrative tenders with government," Ndlozi said.

"We are not in a position to judge whether there was undue influence or not, but based on an established practice and how we, including the media, have handled the Guptas, the information available is sufficient to warrant both outrage and close attention to networks of business benefiting from state contracts because of their proximity to power.

"Especially now, with the introduction of Investec, given the history of the role of banks in failing to deal with corruption, sometimes being complacent and other times being involved directly.

"We ask that he answers all other questions sent to him; and he must do so honestly as it is his responsibility as a member of Cabinet.

"We are not asking these questions loosely, but as members of Parliament who are supposed to play an oversight role on the executive," Ndlozi said.

'Play the ball, not the man'

The EFF appealed to media houses to be "consistent and fair in their reporting".

"The same yardstick used on persons like [Jacob] Zuma, [Cyril] Ramaphosa, and [Nhlanhla] Nene must be used on Gordhan when his children are getting lucrative tenders from the state and its entities," the statement concludes.

Gordhan has come out strongly in defence of his daughter, saying she does not do business with the State.

"My daughter has not done any business with the state," Gordhan testified before the judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture on Wednesday.

"Play the ball not the man, come to me if there are political objectives, don't choose vulnerable targets," he said.

Read more on:    eff  |  anusha gordhan  |  julius malema  |  pravin gordhan

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Auditor General gets more teeth to fight financial irregularities at public entities

2018-11-21 17:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: HPCSA workers up in arms over new cloud computing system
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 2018-11-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 