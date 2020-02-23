EFF hasn't seen a resignation letter from Mandisa Mashego, only a sick note

The EFF was adamant on Sunday that it had not received a resignation letter from its Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego, despite rumours circulating that she had resigned.

However national spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya said it was possible that the party's leaders might not have seen it yet if she sent it via email.

She said the letter could be in the email inbox of EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee, adding that there was no communication from Gardee's office about the matter.

She added that the only communication from Mashego to Gardee's office that she could confirm was a medical certificate dating back to the week of February 9.

"We have not yet received any formal communication about Mandisa Mashego resigning. The only email we received was on the week of the 9th of February which was a medical certificate, therefore granting Mandisa Mashego medical leave."

Ngwenya added that the party would release a statement on Monday once communication from Gardee's office was received.

She was responding to claims on social media on Sunday that Mashego had resigned as a member of the party, which she described as speculation.

Another party spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo, went so far as to say that Mashego was very much a member of the EFF and still held her position as provincial chairperson, caucus leader in the provincial legislature and member of the legislature.

"Mandisa Mashego is still a member of the EFF. What you see on social media is just gossip because we have not received her resignation letter," he said.

News24's attempts to reach Mashego went unanswered on Sunday.