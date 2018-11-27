 

EFF leader Julius Malema arrives at police station to lay charges against Pravin Gordhan

2018-11-27 11:26

Alex Mitchley

EFF leader Julius Malema.

EFF leader Julius Malema. (File)

EFF leader Julius Malema has arrived at the same police station Pravin Gordhan used to open charges against the party leader on Monday, to open his own criminal case against the Public Enterprises minister.

 In a statement issued on Monday, the EFF announced it would open a criminal case involving money laundering, corruption, racketeering, fraud, perjury, as well as contravention of the Intelligence Act and Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, against Gordhan. 

On Monday Gordhan opened cases of criminal defamation and crimen injuria against Malema and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria. 

In addition to two criminal charges laid on Monday, Gordhan said he would also lay a complaint of hate speech against Malema, following some of his comments made recently.

Gordhan also asked police to consider probing whether public statements by Malema constitute hate speech.

The minister was referring to comments made by Malema on November 20 outside of the Zondo Commission, where he reportedly said "… there will be causalities. There can even be a loss of life [sic]. If you’re not ready for that, stand aside".

Last week, Malema launched a scathing attack on Gordhan outside the venue where the minister was testifying before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

He called Gordhan "corrupt", "a dog of white monopoly capital" and claimed that he hated black people.

He also claimed that Gordhan's daughter, Anisha, had benefited from government and Treasury contracts because of her father.

Gordhan has strongly denied that his daughter did business with the state, adding that these lies and attacks on his family were totally unacceptable.

