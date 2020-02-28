EFF march against load shedding brings parts of Joburg to a standstill

EFF leader Julius Malema leads thousands of fighters through the streets of Sandton during their march against Eskom on Friday. (Chanté Schatz, News24)

Parts of Johannesburg were like a sea of red when the EFF and truck drivers marched to Eskom's headquarters to protest against rolling blackouts, bringing traffic to a standstill in Sandton.

EFF leader Julius Malema led the march, which thousands of party members attended along with supporting organisations.

Several truck drivers parked in the middle of Katherine Street in Sandton. Malema instructed the drivers to park their trucks in the heart of Sandton for 40 minutes as part of their protest.

"Once we move, our trucks are going to park here for 40 minutes, then they will follow us. Close all the entrances of this Rivonia and when we come back we are going to do the same thing," Malema said.

Protesters also blocked traffic when they made a 30-minute pitstop in the vicinity of Grayston and Rivonia roads, near to Investec's offices.

Some business closed and employees watched and took pictures.



All Truck Drivers Federation leader Mandla Mgomezulu said they joined the EFF to demand that Eskom treat black trucking businesses equally to their white counterparts.

They claim tenders are mainly awarded to white businesses.

Mgomezulu also claimed many truck drivers were losing their jobs because many trucking companies employed foreign nationals for far less money.

"As South African citizens, we have basic salaries and minimum wage which companies are not complying with. That is why they employ foreign nationals who, at times, do not even have documentation."

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, who also attended the march, said they supported the cause because they were against mismanagement and the privatisation of Eskom.

"Because we are a political party that has the people's best interests at heart, we saw it fit to join because it is in line with our values," Zungula told News24.