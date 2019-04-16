 

EFF MP expected in court for SONA 'klap'

2019-04-16 05:33

Sesona Ngqakamba

The Cape Town Magistrate's Court will on Tuesday hear the assault case against EFF MP Marshall Dlamini.

Dlamini was caught on video slapping a plainclothes police officer after the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed in February that two charges of assault had been laid by a female sergeant and a male warrant officer.

WATCH: EFF MP slaps man after SONA

Naidoo had said that police were investigating the matters and would send the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision on whether or not to prosecute.

Following the slapping incident, the EFF claimed that the altercation was in response to a threat against the life of their leader, Julius Malema.

"The EFF has received media enquiries regarding an assassination threat on the life of the CIC (commander-in-chief) Julius Malema, which had been planned to be executed during the 2019 State of the Nation Address yesterday," read a statement by EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the time.

"The security threat implicates elite members of the police, who are in collaboration with right-wing groups to take the life of the CIC, in an attempt to undermine the advances on the expropriation of land without compensation discourse, that will soon be law."

