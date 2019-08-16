 

EFF MP in court on assault charge following clash with man at ex's home

2019-08-16 19:04

Jenni Evans

Nazier Paulsen. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Nazier Paulsen. (Jenni Evans, News24)

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen appeared in court on Thursday on a charge of assault following an incident involving a man parked outside his former wife's house earlier in August, he confirmed on Friday. 

Paulsen said he had gone to the house to fetch his daughter for a piano lesson, at his daughter's request via text, and saw a stranger parked outside. 

"When you see a strange-looking car you ask a person what you are doing there," he said. 

He alleged that the man swore at him in reply. 

Paulsen is also in the midst of fraught divorce-related action.

In the video, his car is seen parked outside a house and a woman shouts for him to leave, but she says the man in the car is a friend.

The situation becomes increasingly heated as the woman waits for the gate keys to go outside, and another woman emerges with a coat hanger to try and calm things.

A charge of assault was laid against him relating to the events that followed, and he appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday. 

"I didn't throw a punch at him," he said. "All I did was grab him by his collar for swearing."

His next court appearance is on September 28. 

In the meantime, he has laid a charge against the person who distributed a video taken during the confrontation, he said.


