The EFF is yet to comment on its court losses to AfriForum and whether it will apologise to veteran journalist Thandeka Gqubule for calling her and Anton Harber apartheid-era Stratcom spies.

Gqubule has given the EFF one week to prove those allegations.

Speaking on Talk Radio 702 on Wednesday, Gqubule said: "I will do whatever is necessary so that those people who fight for a vulnerable truth in the face of populism have got money to fund their fights. I have all the energy in the world to take it to the hills. It's going to go down to the wire."

EFF deputy secretary general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi told News24, that the party always responds, and would be "breaking its silence on the matter in due course", she said. But it is unclear if the response will be any time before the seven-day deadline.

Mkhaliphi refused to be drawn on the AfriForum court cases, which the EFF recently lost.

"Definitely, we have to respond to everything that matters, and we will," she said on the sidelines of the party's consultative assembly in Soweto on Thursday.

This now brings to five the number of court cases the red berets have lost to AfriForum since March 2017.

On Wednesday, the EFF sought to interdict a warrant allowing the seizure of its movable assets from its Johannesburg office, but failed after the court found that the matter was not urgent.

EFF leader Julius Malema will hold a manifesto consultative assembly with the financial sector in Sandton on Friday as part of the party's drive to note concerns that it may add onto its wish list ahead of the 2019 general elections.