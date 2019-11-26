EFF names candidate for Johannesburg mayor

The EFF's Musa Novela, whom the party as put forth has its City of Johannesburg mayoral candidate. (Felix Dlangamnadla, Netwerk24, file)

The EFF has announced it will nominate Musa Novela for the position of Johannesburg mayor when the council sits on Thursday.

City of Johannesburg councillors will meet to vote for a new mayor after Herman Mashaba resigned from both the office and DA last month.

He will serve his last day in office on Wednesday.

Last week, the DA announced that Funzela Ngobeni, a current member of the mayoral committee, would be its nominee for the position of mayor.

Speaking last Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would field its own candidate.

He added it was only fair that the DA should support the party as it had previously backed the DA in Johannesburg.

"We are not talking to anyone in Johannesburg. We are going to field our own candidate. We supported the DA and it's now its turn to support the EFF. It's only fair," said Malema.

In Tuesday's statement, the freedom fighters said their "governance experience and understanding of the inner workings of government at all levels" meant party was the "most suitable organisation to lead the City of Johannesburg".

Novela is the chairperson of the EFF in the metro. He has also served as the party's caucus leader in council since 2016.

Novela is understood to have played an integral role in the City of Johannesburg's insourcing of workers, a policy championed by Mashaba, who was vocally supported by the EFF.

Last week, ANC insiders told News24 the party could support an IFP mayor Johannesburg, saying talks between the party and the IFP were at an advanced stage.



IFP Gauteng chairperson Bonginkosi Dlamini is understood to be the preferred candidates of the two parties.



"That is the idea. The objective is to take power away from the governing party in the City. We will maintain help steering the City from within the mayoral committees," one party insider, who sits in the council, said.

The ANC has worked at building relations with the IFP throughout the year, with it electing IFP member of Parliament Mkhuleko Hlengwa as the chairperson of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts.