 

EFF postpones court action over motion of no confidence

2018-02-14 12:59

Jan Bornman

President Jacob Zuma. (GCIS)

Cape Town – The EFF announced that it had postponed its urgent court application regarding its proposed motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

In a tweet, the party said on Wednesday morning it postponed its urgent court application following engagements with the ANC's caucus in Parliament.

The caucus was sitting on Wednesday morning to discuss its implications of recalling Zuma.

Following the caucus meetings, Parliament's chief whips and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, are expected to meet at 14:00.

The chief whips will have more direction to plan dates for a prospective State of the Nation Address and a motion of no confidence, in the event that Zuma does not resign.

On Wednesday, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli also informed DA leader Mmusi Maimane that the motion to dissolve Parliament that the DA has tabled could be addressed at a meeting on Thursday.

"The National Assembly Programme Committee will meet on Thursday, 15 February 2018, to consider the programme. The scheduling of the motion to which you refer could be discussed at this or future meetings," Tsenoli advised.

WATCH LIVE: President Zuma addresses nation on ANC recall
