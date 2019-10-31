 

EFF pressures HPCSA to take action against paediatric surgeon accused of negligence

2019-10-31 06:00

Azarrah Karrim

The EFF has put pressure on the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) to take action against a surgeon accused of negligence by a number of families.

Dr Peter Beale, a paediatric surgeon, was suspended by Netcare following the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed.

Zayyaan underwent a routine procedure with Beale at Park Lane Clinic in Johannesburg earlier this month. He died post-surgery.

The Sayed family accused Beale and operating anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi of negligence after their son died.

The two were suspended from Netcare facilities last week pending an investigation into the boy's death.

In a letter to the HPCSA penned by EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, which News24 has seen, the party sent a stern warning to the council, pressuring them to suspend Beale pending an investigation into his fitness to practice.

Gardee listed the names of six children who allegedly died under the Beale's knife, saying it was "disturbing" that the HPCSA had not yet suspended him.

READ MORE:

If no action was taken, Gardee said, the HPCSA would be complicit in the "deaths and maiming of children" and it would be a "a serious dereliction of [its] duties as an oversight body". 

Speaking to News24, Gardee said: "The Economic Freedom Fighters get involved in quite a lot of matters in the public interest, and in the public interest we cannot have a medical practitioner who is accused of medical negligence [and] medical misconduct that led to quite a number of children [allegedly] dying on his operating table.

"It is up to the [HPCSA] to evaluate our complaint, decide whether there is prima facie evidence and … convene the doctor to come before its competence panel for an interview to explain his or herself of such allegations," Gardee said.

Zayyaan Sayed

Dr Peter Beale, a paediatric surgeon, was suspended by Netcare following the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed. (Sayed family)

Beale's lawyer, Jeanne Albertse, said he had not received any communication from the HPCSA regarding processes to suspend him.

"Prof Beale has been notified by neither the EFF nor the registrar of the Health Professions Council of South Africa of the initiation of proceedings in terms of the above provisions of the Health Professions Act, 1974 [or any other provisions of that act and the regulations published in terms of it] to suspend him from performing his professional practice," Albertse said.

"Irrespective of the identity of the alleged complainant, the Health Professions Council of South Africa and its functionaries are enjoined to comply with the provisions of the Health Professions Act and constitutional imperatives underlying the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act, 2000.

"In the event of Prof Beale receiving proper notice of lawful proceedings to suspend him from performing his professional practice as a paediatric surgeon, he shall respond appropriately," Albertse said.

The HPCSA did not respond to questions by the time of publication. The article will be updated once News24 receives comment.

