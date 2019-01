The EFF has quietly been putting together its own national list conference, which takes place this weekend just outside Bloemfontein in the Free State.

News24 understands that delegates are being called individually and are being given travel and accommodation instructions ahead of the event. No attention has been drawn to the process.

But EFF spokesperson Mbuyseni Ndlozi denied that the conference was shrouded in mystery.

"It's not that we are necessarily silent. This is an internal process and we don't want to create a culture of entitlement for positions here," said Ndlozi.

"This is a rigorous, democratic process," he added.

He said it was an internal matter and not a PR exercise.

Nomination process

Ndlozi also said that regional, provincial and national structures would participate in the nomination process, which only took place at the conference as opposed to branches. This was how the EFF nominated leaders leading up to the local government elections.

The ANC also relies on nominations from its branches to choose who its members want to represent the party.

The conference is where candidates are nominated to serve on the party's behalf in the National Assembly and in provincial legislatures.

Ndlozi said the EFF was looking for leaders who had integrity, to represent the people of South Africa and who put their needs ahead of themselves. They must also have no guilty findings against them in internal processes.

"They must commit to the objectives of the EFF through and through," he added, referring to the party's cardinal pillars.

The EFF is also expected to finalise its plans ahead of the national elections, which are expected to take place in May.

