 

EFF slams Herman Mashaba for citizen's arrest of man selling cow heads

2018-11-14 08:22

Riaan Grobler

The EFF has slammed Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba over the arrest of informal traders in that city.

"The EFF in Johannesburg is disappointed with the mayor's alien attitudes towards small entrepreneurs doing business in the city and strongly condemns the continued arrest of informal traders," the party said in a statement.

This follows a tweet by Mashaba on Monday in which he claimed he had made his first citizen's arrest, after a man was nabbed for pushing a trolley filled with around 20 cow heads through central Johannesburg.

"I have just personally stopped this illegally act in our city. How do we allow meat trading like this? I am waiting for @AsktheChiefJMPD to come and attend before we experience a breakdown of unknown diseases in our @CityofJoburgZA," he tweeted.

The move was met with mixed reaction on social media.

While some congratulated Mashaba for upholding food safety standards, others accused him of killing small businesses.

Twitter users pointed out that the practice of transporting and selling meat in this fashion had been going on for decades.

In response to complaints, Mashaba tweeted: "Black business is not about putting the health of our residents at risk...There is a huge difference between chaos and running business. Our country can ill afford the health breakdown of unknown diseases."

'Racist views'

"The EFF would like to condemn the mayor’s uninformed and strange views on the casual link between African trade and disease mutation."

The party said it suspected that this "medically illiterate posture" was "forced on him by a throng of white minders".

"We are saying this because it is inconceivable for a former informal trader who has on numerous occasions shared stories of being raised in harsh conditions by a domestic worker could grow such racist views which purport black people as uncivilised scavengers and carriers of deadly disease," according to the EFF's statement.

On Tuesday, social media users also called Mashaba out for being disrespectful when he added fears of Ebola to the mix.

One detractor tweeted: "Don't kill small businesses rather try to help those people. These people are trying to earn a living and must not be excluded from parti in the main stream economy, they need to be helped with issues of compliance [sic]."

'Health of our people first'

Mashaba tweeted back: "We are going to sit back and allow people like you to bring us Ebolas in the name of small business. Health of our people first. Our health facilities are already stretched to the limit (sic)."

The comment was slammed by some on Twitter, including Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.

"If you: a) refer to 'people like you' (referring to foreigners) b) then equate being foreign to bringing ebola (equating foreign with disease) c) then talk about "our people first", in my book it is xenophobia. Steeped in prejudiced about and antagonism towards foreigners," De Vos tweeted.

The EFF called for the formalisation of informal trading through the creation of serviced informal trading zones and sites.

"The city should invest in infrastructure and incentives for these zones."

The party said it would be meeting with informal traders in Johannesburg to engage with them on its manifesto proposal and "jointly work on a strategy to deal with the Metro’s harassment".

"Mayor Mashaba must withdraw his grandstanding remarks and apologise to informal traders.'

 

Read more on:    city of joburg  |  da  |  eff  |  herman mashaba  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Who paid SACP's R3m venue for its national congress?

2018-11-14 08:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Julius Malema on changing the Constitution around land expropriation
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 13 2018-11-13 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 