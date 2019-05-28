 

EFF stands by Public Protector after earlier misgivings

2019-05-28 06:17

Jenni Evans

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (File, Netwerk24)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The EFF has thrown its weight behind Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying anybody who disagrees with her report on a pension-related decision by Pravin Gordhan when he was finance minister, should take it to court on review.

The party has flip-flopped over her suitability for the post before, but its latest statement was to "stand up for the principle of taking disputed reports on review".

It also laid into the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation for sticking up for Gordhan by calling for Mkhwebane's recall.

Last week, Mkhwebane recommended that Gordhan be investigated over an early retirement pension payment agreement for former SA Revenue Services (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Since then the EFF has told President Cyril Ramaphosa that he should not include Gordhan in his new Cabinet, expected to be announced soon.

Only the DA voted against her when Mkhwebane was appointed as Public Protector in 2016, but it was not long after that when EFF leader Julius Malema said they had made a mistake by supporting her.

He resurrected claims that she was allegedly "a spy" and said at a press conference in January 2017 that the party had thought "why deny an African child an opportunity", and "let's give her [the] benefit of a doubt". 

"We didn't know what we were doing," said Malema at the time of Mkhwebane being appointed. "Now we regret that thing...She is going to collapse that office," he said in the interview published by TimesLive.

He had said Mkhwebane would not do anything in defence of the public purse and the people of South Africa.

He complained that Mkhwebane had changed the television channel in her office to the now defunct ANN7, owned by the Gupta family. He also called her an "embarrassment".

READ: Gordhan vs Mkhwebane: Calls grow for Public Protector's head as showdown looms

The party's relationship with the Public Protector's office was also different after it won a case at the Constitutional Court, relating to Mkhwebane's predecessor Thuli Madonsela's recommendation that former president Jacob Zuma pay back some of the money spent on upgrades to his home in Nkandla.

In Monday's statement regarding the Gordhan findings, the EFF said the Constitutional Court had ruled that disputes over the Public Protector's findings should be resolved by approaching a court for a review of the findings.

"The EFF rejects calls for the removal of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office, simply because she found against Pravin Gordhan," the EFF stated on Monday.

"We reject the calls as a direct attack on a Chapter 9 constitutional institution. They are also reactionary and steeped in the politics of personality cult as they [the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation] portray Pravin Gordhan above the law and not subject to a Chapter 9 institution," the EFF said.

Read more on:    public protector  |  eff  |  busisiwe mkhwebane  |  politics  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

These are the South African cities where salaries are high and rents are low – relatively

2019-05-28 05:38

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players strike it lucky in Monday's draw 2019-05-26 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 