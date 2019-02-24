 

EFF takes issue with Jabu Mabuza's 'conflict of interest' at Eskom

2019-02-24 11:24

Canny Maphanga and Jeanette Chabalala

Jabu Mabuza. (Elvira Wood)

Jabu Mabuza. (Elvira Wood)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Economic Freedom Fighters said it wants new Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza to step down following disclosures he made at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday.

The EFF on Saturday said Mabuza disclosed a "serious conflict of interest" during his testimony that should have disqualified him from his position at the power utility.

Mabuza, who is currently chairing the new Eskom board tasked with ridding the state-owned entity of impropriety, told the commission on Friday that he had bought 6% of shares in Sphere Investment worth R26m.

He said that upon accepting the position of board chairperson in January 2018 he declared all his interests and resigned from future investment decisions at Sphere. The shares had also been put in a blind trust.

READ: Mabuza testimony at state capture inquiry

"Mabuza told the commission that he is an executive chair of a company that maintains a third of Eskom's boilers," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement on Saturday.

Ndlozi was referring to Sphere's shares in Babcock and Honeywell, who have contracts with Eskom. The use of a blind trust was not good enough, Ndlozi continued.

"The use of blind trusts by high profile executives in state-owned companies, including political office, is nothing but a web of dishonesty and deception used to hide the conflict of interest and dealings taking place to enrich the few, at the expense of South Africans," Ndlozi claimed.

Mining interest

Mabuza on Friday had also raised another interest in mining that involved his family.

"I am related to my wife by marriage. She is related to Themba Langa who I had a role in raising and the Mabuzas and the Langas have a joint venture in mining," he told the commission.

Mabuza said he does not sit in meetings regarding decisions on the procurement of coal.

The EFF remained adamant that despite the declaration of interests finalised in January 2018, Mabuza's links to the power utility and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) were glaring.

"The collapse of Eskom was due to the appointment of too many individuals who had direct or indirect interests at Eskom.

"This mistake is often repeated, despite concrete evidence of the damage it has brought to Eskom, because the people appointed prioritise their interests at Eskom, instead of those of the public," Ndlozi said.

The party therefore called on Mabuza to step down, like other individuals who also had a conflict of interest.

No further comment

Mabuza's chief of staff Lwanda Zingitwa on Sunday told News24 that, in his testimony on Friday, Mabuza talked to his relationship with Sphere holdings and his resignation upon appointment at Eskom.

Mabuza explained the reasons for that resignation and wished to add nothing more to that detail.

He wished to reiterate that: "Leading up to my appointment as chairman of Eskom and currently as chairman I have never made or approved of any decision that was in my personal interests at the expense of Eskom’s or the public's interest."

Mabuza will continue his testimony at the commission on Monday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    eff  |  eskom  |  jabu mabuza  |  state capture inquiry  |  tenders
NEXT ON NEWS24X

6 killed as bakkie and car collide in horror Limpopo crash

2019-02-24 10:09

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 23 February Lottery draw 2019-02-23 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 