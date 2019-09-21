 

EFF threaten court action if Parly joint standing committee on intelligence not set up

2019-09-21 10:04

Azarrah Karrim

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Gallo Images, file)

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), through its lawyers, have written to the speaker of Parliament for a second time requesting that a joint standing committee on intelligence be established.

In the letter, penned by the party's lawyers, the EFF claims that should Parliament fail to do so by September 27, they "will have no alternative but to approach the High Court of South Africa for a relevant order compelling Parliament to constitute same and seek punitive costs against the Speaker."

The party said that this was in light of "developments in the country involving our intelligence divisions and services", including the xenophobic attacks, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployment to the Cape Flats, as well as the Public Protector's South African Revenue Service report.

The EFF further cited constitutional obligations placed on Parliament to hold the executive accountable.

"Section 55(2) of the Constitution clearly states that, 'in exercising its legislative power, the National Assembly must provide for mechanisms a) to ensure that all the executive organs of state in the national sphere of government are accountable to it, and b) to maintain oversight of any organ of the state."

They add, "The establishment of a Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Intellience [JSCI] is one such important mechanism to hold the state and its intelligence divisions accountable.

"Any delay in constituting the JSCI is therefore a direct violation of the Constitution."

The party also noted that it had previously written to the speaker on September 4 but while it received an acknowledgement of receipt of the letter it had not received any response. 

The Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso said that the matter of constituting the JSCI is receiving urgent attention from the speaker and chairperson.

"As you may be aware, in terms of the applicable legislation the appointment process creates a role for the presiding officers of Parliament, the Presidency and leaders of political parties. The necessary consultations are underway and Parliament is confident that the matter will be finalised soon," he told News24.

Read more on:    eff  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#ImStaying celebrates what makes Mzansi home

2019-09-21 09:00

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One Friday winner 2019-09-20 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 