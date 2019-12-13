EFF unapologetic about banning Daily Maverick from covering elective conference

The EFF is briefing journalists on its state of readiness ahead of its second National People's Assembly. WATCH

The EFF says it is unapologetic about its stance on media publication, the Daily Maverick, and that the South African National Editors’ Forum can go ahead and write to Parliament should it wish to.

Speaking at the second media briefing held at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Friday, where the party's second National People's Assembly will be held throughout the long weekend, deputy president Floyd Shivambu said there was nothing out of the ordinary in what they had done by blocking certain media from covering the event.

He said the party would deal with any complaints when they reached Parliament when it is back in session in February.

READ: EFF's Ndlozi: 'The media needs a watchdog with teeth'

"I think it's a frivolous complaint as well. I don't think that there is any legitimate parliamentary process that is going to look into a complaint about isolated political instrument of the cabal that have been working to fulfill certain political objectives," Shivambu said.

Earlier on Friday Sanef released a statement calling on the party to reverse its decision to ban certain publications from covering the elective conference. The forum said it had learnt that Daily Maverick, Scorpio, amaBhungane and Rapport had been banned from the conference.

Sanef added that, should the EFF refuse to reverse its decision, it would call on Members of Parliament to sanction its president, Julius Malema.

Speaking with News24's senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia, along with other members of the media on the sidelines of the conference on Friday evening, Malema said the ban of the Daily Maverick was not something new. He added that other publications, however, had to be cut because of capacity.

"Our relationship with Daily Maverick is the relationship we had with ANN7. It is not a news publication. They are propaganda machinery for the cabal," he said.

Malema said the party had the right to block whichever publication it wished to. He added that, besides the publications banned, no others, which had applied for accreditation, had been denied, but numbers had been cut because of capacity.

Asked by a journalist which faction the EFF believed Daily Maverick was acting on behalf of, Shivambu said: "Daily Maverick is a political instrument and a communication department of Pravin Gordhan's cabal. That is a fact, and they use the rogue unit, private intelligence. They are not objectively investigating corruption or wrongdoing in South Africa, and EFF is part of their target".

Shivambu said media platforms should be consistent in their reporting and treat all political roleplayers equally.

"That is the position we have taken. If Sanef is offended, that is their baby to nurse. We are not interested in that."

The party said it was all systems go for the weekend and that all delegates had arrived safely in 76 buses. Shivambu said 90% of the delegates had successfully registered.

The conference will convene at 09:00 on Saturday morning.

