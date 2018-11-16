EFF vs ANC: Two parties vie for financial sector attention

The ANC and the EFF are expected to vie for the attention of stakeholders in Gauteng's financial sector on Friday evening as part of their consultations for their manifestos ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The red berets announced a list of meetings it would hold with different stakeholders in the coming months, starting this week.

Meanwhile, the ANC has spent the better part of the year engaged in a Thuma Mina campaign and visiting communities across the country.

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to hold a consultative meeting with key roleplayers in the financial sector in Sandton on Friday.

The ANC announced on Thursday that one of its national executive members and the head of the sub-committee on economic transformation Enoch Gondongwana, would lead a business dialogue in Parktown.

"EFF leads, ANC follows," was the simple response EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi gave.

The EFF, borne out of former ANC members, has gone head to head with the ANC, hosting, not only similar events, but several events at the same time as the governing party. This includes a rally just before the 2016 local government elections.

But it doesn't bother the ANC. Its spokesperson Pule Mabe told News24 "this is what democracy is about".

Mabe said the ANC, led by its head of elections Fikile Mbalula, had long established its programmes and announced that, as a build up to its manifesto launch, it would meet up with different sectors of society.

He said the ANC had already met with farming communities and dealt with the energy issue.

"Meeting business is not the end all of our work. It's just part of what we are doing to consolidate the views for the manifesto to articulate the aspirations of society," said Mabe.

He said the evening's programmes were a sure way to tell that democracy was working.



"Parties must be free to campaign and sell their views to everyone. This strengthens our democracy," said Mabe.