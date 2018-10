The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) expects DJ Sasha Martinengo to be arrested within a week, its Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego said on Wednesday.

The party had crimen injuria charges laid against Martinengo at the Douglasdale police station on Wednesday after he referred to EFF leader Julius Malema as a monkey on air.

"We are hoping that if he is found, he can be arrested and charged within the next week - that is reasonable - and be in court in the next two weeks. We are expecting a speedy resolution," Mashego told the media outside the station.

During a segment that referenced Malema on Tuesday's broadcast, the now former Hot 91.9 FM DJ remarked: "And people still listen to this monkey."

The station dismissed Martinengo with immediate effect on Tuesday, saying his comment "violated the code of conduct and its commitment to our national democratic values".

While the EFF embraced his dismissal, the party said it was not enough.

"We will through our branches be opening a criminal case against him because racists belong in jail," spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in statement on Tuesday.

Mashego added that the party wanted to push for the criminalisation of racism.

"Racism in South Africa is not criminalised and in countries like Zambia, for racism, you are deported immediately. You are not even allowed to take your assets," Mashego said.

Meanwhile, Martinengo took to Twitter to say he stood by his comments.

"I'm sorry if I offended anyone, but I stand by what I said. Anyone, irrespective of their race, colour, creed, religion, gender who disrespects a woman is a monkey," he tweeted on Tuesday.