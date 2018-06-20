 

EFF will fight Party Funding Bill in court if adopted in its current form

2018-06-20 20:27

Jan Gerber

(AFP)

(AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The EFF will challenge the Party Funding Bill in court if it gets passed with a provision that prohibits members of parties from accepting donations that aren't meant for political purposes.

The EFF's national legal head Kwena Manamela said this to the National Council of Provinces' Ad Hoc Committee on Party Funding on Wednesday, after a broad range of civil society organisations expressed great enthusiasm for the bill.

Manamela said the EFF has expressed its support for legislation regulating party funding but added: "As the bill stands right now, the EFF is opposed to supporting it."

They say the bill's Section 10 is too broad. This section states that a member of a political party may only receive a donation on behalf of the party and for political purposes.

READ: Parliament adopts bill to force parties to disclose funders

He said this was a borderline infringement on freedom of association and could deter people from joining political parties.

ANC MP from Mpumalanga, Landulile Dlamini asked: "How is this objection different from all the other objections they've done?"

"They (the EFF) are objecting to everything. How is this one different?" she added.

Manamela said their objection was genuine and added that they would challenge its constitutionality if the bill was passed as it was.

Organisations such as the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), the South African Editors' Forum (Sanef) and AmaBhungane, Cosatu, My Vote Counts, Right2Know and Corruption Watch all supported the bill.

There was, however, suggestions to improve the bill, with the provision that donations to parties under R100 000 could be anonymous generally opposed.

My Vote Counts and R2K suggested that the figure be lowered to R10 000, and Casac suggested R50 000. But Cosatu said it should be scrapped completely.

There were also calls to make it illegal for companies who make donations to parties to do business with the state, and to regulate parties' investments.

R2K's Murray Hunter said the bill was not only about fighting corruption, but also to ensure political equality – that people with cheque books don't pull the strings under a veil of anonymity, while other people's only currency was a cross on a ballot paper.

Martin van Staden of the Free Market Foundation said they supported the bill, but it should not be implemented just yet. He said state officials have too many discretionary powers, which would mean people would fear donating to opposition parties if they were to be named because they could be victimised.

He said if implemented now, it could mean that opposition parties would receive fewer donations.

Corruption Watch asked that the bill be adopted as soon as possible.

Last year, the National Assembly adopted a motion to establish an ad hoc committee to inquire into and make recommendations on, the funding of political parties represented in national and provincial legislatures, with a view to introducing amended legislation.

The bill is the product of this process.

It was adopted in the National Assembly, with the EFF's objection and the DA's reservations, in March and referred to the National Council of Provinces, which is now dealing with it.

Read more on:    eff  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

JMPD officer's deadly car crash case postponed

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Shashi Naidoo apologises, announces trip to Palestine
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 19:15 PM
Road name: N2

Wesbank 18:31 PM
Road name: Hindle Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 19 2018-06-19 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 