 

Effigy of Lesufi 'insult to to anyone who believes in non-racial education for all'

2018-04-25 22:36

Jenni Evans

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was subjected to having an effigy of himself paraded in Tshwane on Tuesday because of his work towards equalising education, he said on Wednesday.

"These morons came to our offices to "hang" me! We defeated your racists grandparents, you are nothing! (sic)" tweeted Lesufi. He added a picture of a man standing next to an effigy of him.

Lesufi said the incident happened outside the office of Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Wednesday morning.

He said an organisation against his moves to integrate Afrikaans and English schools and guarantee places for school children, regardless of language policy, was behind it.

READ: High Court sets aside bid to have Hoërskool Overvaal admit 55 English-speaking learners

"They have been threatening me, and my children in particular, for quite some time," said Lesufi, who went through something similar in February.

"They have upped it now to this level."

He said he has reported it to police. However, he regards it as "an insult, not to me, but to those who want equal education for all kids in the country".

He added that some people were unhappy that he wanted schools to be open for all children, but would not just leave it at that.

"We've got family. They do all these things to follow me, intimidate me."

READ: 'My life is at risk, but I am not scared' - Panyaza Lesufi on threats

His children have been told to tell their father "to stop doing what he is doing".

"I am not worried. I went through worse things during those worse days of apartheid.

"It (the effigy) is an insult to anyone who believes in non-racial education for all."

