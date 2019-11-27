EFF's Floyd Shivambu in court next week over alleged attack on journalist

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court next week for allegedly attacking a journalist in the Parliamentary precinct last year.

Shivambu's court date was set down for December 5 after being charged with common assault, said regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Shivambu was caught on video with his hands allegedly around Netwerk24 journalist Adrian de Kock's neck on March 20 last year - the day that former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was due to appear before her party for the start of her disciplinary hearing.

De Kock had approached Shivambu, who was walking past the venue, for a comment on the De Lille matter when the scuffle broke out.

Shivambu apologised for the alleged attack in person later that day, saying he did not know De Kock was a journalist, News24 reported previously.

He claimed he was surprised when De Kock took pictures of him, saying his behaviour was "inappropriate".

De Kock accepted Shivambu's apology but said afterwards he had already laid charges with the police.

At the time, Parliamentary Press Gallery Association chairperson Andisiwe Makinana said Parliament's presiding officers had referred the matter to the joint committee on ethics and members' interests for consideration.

Last November, submissions were made to the ethics committee over the alleged attack, including information from Parliament's protection services.

