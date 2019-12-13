EFF's Ndlozi: 'The media needs a watchdog with teeth'

The media need stronger regulatory bodies to hold it accountable, EFF national spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has told News24.

The first day of the party's 2nd elective conference came under the spotlight when the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) criticised the EFF after it excluded some journalists from attending the conference.

The EFF has defended its position, with outgoing secretary general Godrich Gardee saying the party reserved its right of association.

Speaking to News24 on the sidelines of the conference, Ndlozi said the solution for the problems it has with some media stables was a strengthened media self-regulator.

"The majority of the structural problems is that we point out, there is nowhere to go. Sometimes where we go we are meeting the same editors. They are all conflicted in the conversation.

"Strengthen the ombudsman and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa. The media has got to have forums like we do, where they hold each other accountable. Then you will be able to see whether you have been infiltrated by intelligence organisations that are using your platforms to infiltrate political parties and collapse them."

He added that, at the moment, media regulating systems were weak.

"A lot of people get away with murder. They can report lies and there are no implications."

He warned that the South African media was heading towards an American system where stations are seen to take different political sides.

Ndlozi also touched on the party's registration process, which the EFF said was running smoothly. He accredited the seamless registration to a leadership that had worked to ensure "peculiar excellence".

"You want to really give them a powerful political experience of a properly organised political meeting in which they can begin to get a sense of good service. If we serve them well, then they know how the state must serve them. Serve them with excellence, an excellent service that is delivered by black people. We want to give ourselves and the movement and our people a sense of pride."