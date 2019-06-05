 

Eid Mubarak! Well wishes come in from around SA as Muslim community celebrates

2019-06-05 13:26

Ethan Van Diemen

Leaders and notable persons from around the country on Wednesday wished the Muslim community well as many celebrate Eid in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, on behalf of the government, has extended his best wishes to Muslim compatriots as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

"This day marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan – during which time Muslims perform acts of charity and goodwill. The day of Eid-ul-Fitr also marks the beginning of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar and is a time for family, community, generosity and compassion," Ramaphosa said.

"It is an opportunity to renew and continue the values which unite us all: of tolerance, of respect, and of selflessness. It is tradition in the Muslim community that after performing the Eid prayer, money is paid to the poor and needy.

"As South Africans collectively strive to alleviate the plight of the indigent, the destitute and the unemployed – the Muslim community’s charitable efforts are to be commended."   

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, in a recorded video address, wished Muslims in South Africa and all over the world a "special and a happy Eid Mubarak".

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday night attended a moon sighting event and participated in the breaking of the fast.

Winde tweeted, after attending the annual Nakhlistan event: "I am humbled and grateful for the invitations to experience these special occasions with our Muslim community. I wish all members of the #Muslim community a peaceful and blessed Eid, filled with happiness, warmth, love, friends and family. Eid Mubarak."

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala also extended his government's warmest greetings and well wishes.

"We wish to applaud the Muslim community of KwaZulu-Natal for the role they continue to play in the reconstruction and development of our country and province. They are known to be dependable friends of the homeless, hungry and the needy."

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela wished the Muslim community a "prosperous, joyful and peaceful season".

