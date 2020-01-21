Eight arrested for allegedly hacking man to death in mob justice incident

Eight men with their ages ranging between 26 and 44 were arrested by Mthatha detectives for allegedly assaulting and hacking to death a 30-year-old man at Jojweni locality in Baziya, Eastern Cape on January 18 at about 22:00.

According to police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena, it is alleged that the deceased was assaulted by a group of men after he was reported knocking on and kicking the doors of several homesteads in the locality.

"He was taken to a clinic where he succumbed to his injuries and died. The detectives conducted a manhunt on the suspects and made a breakthrough [on Monday] at about 14:00. All the suspects will appear before Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday facing charges of murder," Koena said.

"The South African Police [Service] is against acts of vigilantism and is committed in arresting and seeing those continuing to take the law into their hands prosecuted."

District Commissioner Major General David Kanuka said: "We urge our communities not to take the law into their own hands. Let's work together in the fight against crime. Report crime to police so that the perpetrators may face the might of the law. This will send a message to our people that vigilantism is crime. I applaud all my detectives involved."