Eight arrested for violent Mooi River protests released on bail

Trucks were set alight along the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza. (Arrive Alive via Twitter)

Eight people who were arrested following violent protests in Mooi River in April have been released from police custody.

They were released on R1 000 bail each on Monday and were asked to return to the Mooi River Magistrate's Court on June 1, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

Thirty-five trucks, many of which were set alight, were damaged when the protest broke out last weekend.

Mbhele previously said that a group of people began throwing objects on the N3.

"It is believed that the people who were protesting and throwing stones as well as burning objects, caused extensive damage to property," she said.

Police initially arrested 56 people.

"The senior public prosecutor has indicated to police that the evidence against 48 is insufficient and ordered that the police release them from custody," Mbhele said in a statement.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with footage of the looting and the burning of trucks.