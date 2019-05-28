 

Eight gunmen blow up cash van after robbing it

2019-05-28 21:41

Jenni Evans

Cash van. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cash van. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A cash van which had just collected money near a Post Office was robbed and then bombed in Lotus Gardens, Pretoria West, on Tuesday, police said. 

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said a white Ford Ranger and a black Audi approached the van as it was on its way and forced it to stop. 

"They opened the cash vehicle, took out the bags of cash, and loaded them into the Ford Ranger," said Mogale. 

"They then bombed the cash vehicle and fled the scene. The suspects were armed with pistols and rifles." 

The two security officers in the van were uninjured.

WATCH: Armed gang robs cash-in-transit guards in Krugersdorp

Police are yet to determine the amount of cash taken.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated. 

In pictures from the scene, one side of the van appears to have been prised open like a tin can and the metal inside was twisted. 

Bags were strewn across the road and on the verge as police cordoned off the suburban street.

There were unconfirmed claims that some of the people drawn to the scene "looted" after the robbery.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fake roadworthy certificate syndicate bust

30 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, May 28 47 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 