Eight-month-old Cape Town baby back home from hospital after rape

The eight-month-old Bonteheuwel girl who was raped is back home and recovering after being treated at hospital, local councillor Angus McKenzie said on Wednesday.

"She's home. She's recovering," said McKenzie of the attack which shocked residents in the suburb east of Cape Town.

In the meantime, the girl's distraught mother is desperately trying to get to the bottom of what happened, as the police investigation continues.

McKenzie said social workers had stepped in, and the single mum was getting support.

He said the girl's mother did not want to be interviewed, but he was told that the she had dropped her baby off with a carer and had gone to work.

When she got back home, she noticed that something was wrong while changing her baby's nappy.

She took her child to the Red Cross Children's hospital where she was initially treated and the child was later transferred to another hospital for DNA testing.

McKenzie said the matter was being handled "at the highest level".

"It is a very, very sad situation," said McKenzie.

In the meantime, there was an outpouring of condemnation on Twitter.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said a case of rape was registered for investigation after an incident on Saturday at about 14:00.

He said detectives were following up on all leads.

No arrests have been made.