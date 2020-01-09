Eight suspects in 'cash-in-transit plot' appear in court

Eight suspects involved in an alleged plot to commit an armed robbery in the George area have appeared in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The suspects are David Ndamase (58), Luthando Bartman (35), Nicolas Tyali (65), Sakhekile Manga (27), Sicelo Dyani (35), Sivuyile Bathembu (37), Siyabulela Mabuya (44) and Vuyo Mjwango (43). They were arrested in Thembalethu following an intelligence-driven operation executed by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, assisted by the George cluster crime combating task team.

"The team pounced on the group that was allegedly en route to commit a cash-in-transit robbery. They were travelling in an Isuzu bakkie that was reported stolen in Khayelitsha. The vehicle was intercepted at Qhaw Street in Thembalethu," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement on Thursday.

A search further uncovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition, which will undergo forensic analysis to determine possible links to other crimes.

The suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The case has since been postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application.

All eight suspects will remain in custody.