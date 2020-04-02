Ekurhuleni clinic closed after nurse tests positive for Covid-19

The City of Ekurhuleni closed the Duduza Clinic in Nigel, Gauteng, indefinitely after a nurse tested positive for Covid-19.

According to mayoral spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe, the facility and the surrounding area will be sanitised during the period of closure to kill any traces of the novel coronavirus on surfaces.

The nurse had attended the prayer breakfast at the Divine Restoration Ministries in Bloemfontein on 10 March.

More than 60 of the 859 churchgoers who attended the prayer gathering, where five overseas visitors infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus were present, have since tested positive for the virus.

Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, leader of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Steve Swart, an ACDP member of Parliament, lay preacher Angus Buchan as well as his wife Jill, are among those who tested positive.

The nurse underwent a polymerase chain reaction test for Covid-19 on Monday after being identified as a contact of the Bloemfontein gathering. The results came back positive on Tuesday and the nurse has subsequently been placed under quarantine and is under medical observation.

Clinical staff who work at the Duduza clinic and have displayed symptoms of Covid-19 have been tested and are in self-isolation as they await their test results. Staff who have not displayed symptoms have been placed on special leave to self-isolate until further notice.

Mobile clinics

Potential contacts are being traced and will be tested for Covid-19 to prevent community transmissions.

Two mobile clinics will be deployed to the area to serve the community for the period of the closure.

Staff from surrounding clinics will be deployed to the mobile clinics and will be required to wear personal protective equipment and implement stringent hygiene protocols when working with the public.

"We continue to call for calm within our communities as we respond to cases of Covid-19 in and around Ekurhuleni. What is of the utmost importance is that we isolate the virus wherever it rears its ugly head," said executive mayor Mzwandile Masina.

"As a city, we wish our nurse a speedy recovery. It is important that I reiterated that the fastest way to avert community transmissions of Covid-19 is to stay home and adhere to the regulations of the 21-day nationwide lockdown," said Masina.

Masina will visit and inspect the mobile clinics in Duduza on Thursday.