 

Ekurhuleni metro cops nabbed for bribery

2018-05-13 21:10

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Two Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers who attempted to solicit a bribe from a truck driver have been arrested, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

The two officers, who were meant to be working from 06:00 to 14:00 on Friday prolonged their shift and went outside of their jurisdiction in search of bribes, EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said.

He said the truck driver was stopped by the uniformed officers at the intersection of Khotso and Hospital roads in Katlehong.

"The truck driver alleged that the officers claimed that the documentation he produced was not in order and demanded a bribe of R1 000 to let him go free. The driver contacted the EMPD Internal Affairs Unit who in turn informed members of the Hawks. A location for the delivery of the bribe was agreed upon, and the two officers were arrested around 16:40."

Kgasago said marked notes amounting to R1 000 were handed to the officers at the agreed upon location in Katlehong, by the driver.

"Immediately thereafter, the two metro police officers were stopped and the marked notes seized. They were handcuffed and detained at Katlehong North police station."

The arrested officers who are both in their late thirties will face charges of corruption and extortion at the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court, said Kgasago.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  corruption

