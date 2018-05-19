 

Ekurhuleni metro police seize R5 assault rifle, ammunition at KwaThema house

2018-05-19 07:55

News24 Reporter

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers on Friday afternoon acted on a tip-off and seized an R5 assault rifle and ammunition at a house in Highland, KwaThema.

"Immediately after the tip-off, the officers jumped into action and rushed out to the given address. Incessant knocking at the house by the officers received no response," said EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago.

"The officers were able to access the house whose doors were found unlocked. Apparently, the occupants vacated the house as soon as the officers' vehicles stopped at the address."

Kgasago said officers recovered the R5 rifle with 27 rounds of ammunition as well as 40 R1 rifle rounds. The R5's serial numbers were filed off.

"SAPS forensics arrived at the scene to lift fingerprints. The R5 rifle and the ammunition were booked in at KwaThema police station," he said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC holds land summit to bridge internal divide over implementation of expropriation without compensation

2018-05-19 06:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 18 2018-05-18 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 