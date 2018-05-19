Ekurhuleni metro police seize R5 assault rifle, ammunition at KwaThema house

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers on Friday afternoon acted on a tip-off and seized an R5 assault rifle and ammunition at a house in Highland, KwaThema.

"Immediately after the tip-off, the officers jumped into action and rushed out to the given address. Incessant knocking at the house by the officers received no response," said EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago.

"The officers were able to access the house whose doors were found unlocked. Apparently, the occupants vacated the house as soon as the officers' vehicles stopped at the address."

Kgasago said officers recovered the R5 rifle with 27 rounds of ammunition as well as 40 R1 rifle rounds. The R5's serial numbers were filed off.

"SAPS forensics arrived at the scene to lift fingerprints. The R5 rifle and the ammunition were booked in at KwaThema police station," he said.

