Ekurhuleni Municipality cashier and supervisor accused of embezzling a whopping R1m

Two Ekurhuleni Municipality officials, who appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday for allegedly embezzling R1m from the municipal account, have been released on bail.

According to the Hawks, cashier Zandile Mndebele, 38, and her 43-year-old supervisor Felicia Hlabana were arrested on Thursday.

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement that the two allegedly colluded since October 2017 and took money which was meant for the settling of municipal customers' rates and taxes.

"The two would continuously and falsely balance the municipal account books, [and] pocket the money for themselves. The matter was reported to the Hawks which ultimately led to their arrest," Mulumu said.

Hlabana was released on bail of R10 000 while Mndebele was granted R5 000 bail.

Their case was postponed to June 7.

