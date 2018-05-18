 

Ekurhuleni Municipality cashier and supervisor accused of embezzling a whopping R1m

2018-05-18 17:52

Mxolisi Mngadi

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Bribery and embezzlement are SA's top corruption acts

2017-12-08 13:37

December 9 marks International Anti-corruption Day, which raises awareness on how corruption undermines the social and economic development of a country. Watch.WATCH

Two Ekurhuleni Municipality officials, who appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday for allegedly embezzling R1m from the municipal account, have been released on bail.

According to the Hawks, cashier Zandile Mndebele, 38, and her 43-year-old supervisor Felicia Hlabana were arrested on Thursday.

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement that the two allegedly colluded since October 2017 and took money which was meant for the settling of municipal customers' rates and taxes.

"The two would continuously and falsely balance the municipal account books, [and] pocket the money for themselves. The matter was reported to the Hawks which ultimately led to their arrest," Mulumu said.

Hlabana was released on bail of R10 000 while Mndebele was granted R5 000 bail.

Their case was postponed to June 7.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  fraud

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zwelihle leaders urge residents to stop clearing land after agreement

2018-05-18 17:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 16 2018-05-16 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 