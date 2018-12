At least 12 people have been arrested for various offences in a police blitz in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni police said on Saturday.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said police seized drugs, including mandrax and dagga, with an estimated street value of R103 000.

Two firearms and a stolen vehicle were recovered in the operation conducted by the EMPD's Public Order Policing, K9, First Responder, Drug Enforcement, SWAT units as well as the Vosloorus Precinct members from 09:00 to 18:00 on Friday.

A 22-year-old woman and a man, 43, were arrested at Mnguni Hostel when they were found with a 9kg bag of dagga and 2000 zip-locks of dagga valued at R90 000.

A 32-year-old man was nabbed along Mokgele Street for possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with its serial numbers filed off. It was loaded with live ammunition.



Two men aged 26 and 38 were arrested at Extension 28 after they were found in possession of mandrax tablets and ziplocks of nyaope with a combined street value of R7 000.

Four other suspects were bust in possession of a variety of smaller amounts of crystal meth, khat and nyaope valued at R6 000, said Kgasago.

"A red Toyota Tazz stolen in Boksburg was recovered in Phumula as well as a homemade firearm capable of shooting .22 ammunition. One driver was also locked up for drinking and driving," he said.

Kgasago said all the arrested were charged at the Vosloorus police station and are expected to appear in the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court soon.

"The festive season operations are on-going and all the pre-identified hotspots will be pounced upon until January 2019," he added.