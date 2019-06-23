Ekurhuleni police arrest five 'instigators' in illegal land invasion

metro police persuading the land invaders to stop with illegal occupation of land. (EMPD (Supplied))

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) arrested five suspects who are believed to be "instigators" in an illegal land invasion in at Mandela Park in Etwatwa on Thursday.

"Despite previous interventions at political level as well as from Human Settlement officials to dissuade the land grabbers from this illegal activity, the erection of structures persisted which left the metro police with only the option of dismantling the structures and removing the land invaders," EMPD spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wilfred M Kgasago, said in a statement on Sunday.

The illegal structures put up at Mandela Park in Etwatwa (Supplied: EMPD)

The intervention by the EMPD quickly resulted in protests where roads were blocked with rocks and burning tyres, according to the police.

"The EMPD was able to bring the situation under control and arrested five men suspected to be the masterminds behind the land invasion and public violence," Kgasago explained.

The suspects aged between 25 and 60 have been detained at Etwatwa police station and expected to appear before the Daveyton Magistrate's Court on Friday.



