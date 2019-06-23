 

Ekurhuleni police arrest five 'instigators' in illegal land invasion

2019-06-23 13:03

Canny Maphanga

metro police persuading the land invaders to stop with illegal occupation of land.

metro police persuading the land invaders to stop with illegal occupation of land. (EMPD (Supplied))

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) arrested five suspects who are believed to be "instigators" in an illegal land invasion in at Mandela Park in Etwatwa on Thursday.

"Despite previous interventions at political level as well as from Human Settlement officials to dissuade the land grabbers from this illegal activity, the erection of structures persisted which left the metro police with only the option of dismantling the structures and removing the land invaders," EMPD spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wilfred M Kgasago, said in a statement on Sunday.

the illegal structures put up at Mandela Park in E

                                                                   The illegal structures put up at Mandela Park in Etwatwa (Supplied: EMPD)

The intervention by the EMPD quickly resulted in protests where roads were blocked with rocks and burning tyres, according to the police.

"The EMPD was able to bring the situation under control and arrested five men suspected to be the masterminds behind the land invasion and public violence," Kgasago explained.

The suspects aged between 25 and 60 have been detained at Etwatwa police station and expected to appear before the Daveyton Magistrate's Court on Friday. 


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  land
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'It all happened so fast!' - motorist who escaped death when boulders fell on car

2019-06-23 12:09

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: A big night for one lucky winner! 2019-06-22 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 