The burning of the parts of the Allandale substation in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, has added more inconvenience to residents as they now have wait longer for the power to come on, on top of being faced with consistent load shedding.

The substation was partially burnt after one of its transformers caught fire on Wednesday evening.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena told News24 on Thursday that the scene of the fire was under control following an oil leak scare on another transformer which had been brought in to replace the burnt one.

"The fire was extinguished hours later after the substation went ablaze."

Eskom had confirmed that the new transformer experienced some problems earlier on Thursday morning.

Suspicions were that the new transformer may have been affected by Wednesday's fire. He said a total shut down was a necessary precautionary measure, to avoid a possible disaster due to the oil leak.

"Eskom technicians are currently working on it and conducting tests. Areas affected include both areas supplied by Eskom and City Power around Tembisa and Midrand including Rabie Ridge, Austin View, Mayibuye extensions and Commercia," said Mangena.

He could not provide the exact time of when electricity would be restored in the affected areas. But promised that they would inform residents as and when information was made available by Eskom.

City Power apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused, adding that Eskom had responded swiftly to the blaze and dispatched a team of technicians to the substation as soon as they were made aware of the fire.

The cause of the fire was still not known.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi confirmed that there had been no casualties reported as a result of the fire