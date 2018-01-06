Ekurhuleni roads claim 44 lives during festive season - EMPD

Ekurhuleni
– Forty-four people died on Ekurhuleni's roads from December 1 last year to
Tuesday, January 2, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said
on Saturday.
"Based on the physical
evidence on the accident scenes, the fatal accidents can be attributed to drunk
driving, excessive speeding, reckless and negligent driving, bad demeanour and the attitude of drivers and
failure on part of pedestrians to take proper care and crossing freeways,"
said EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago.
The fatalities include 21 pedestrians, 13 passengers, seven
drivers, two motor-bikers and a single cyclist.
"The pedestrians killed included
two seven-year-old boys and an eight-year-old girl. Nine of the 21 pedestrians
killed lost their lives on the freeways. Three on the N3, three on the N12 and
three on R21," said Kgasago.
He said all the deceased
pedestrians were male, except for the eight-year-old girl.
Kgasago said of the 13 passengers
who died, six perished in one serious accident involving a minibus taxi which
occurred on the M2 East at Geldenhuys Interchange.
"One cyclist sustained fatal
injuries in Tsakane. One driver died in Daveyton, one in Tsakane, one in
KwaThema and one in Putfontein on the N12 eastbound. Two motor-bikers lost
their lives on the R24 East by the N3 split and R59 northbound by the Reading
Interchange," he said.
In terms of categorization of
accidents according to types of roads, 24 people were killed on national roads
(including 10 pedestrians), seven died on provincial roads and 13 of them
perished suburban roads.
Kgasago said 4 653 summonses were
issued for improper documentation, equipment on vehicles, defects and moving
violations.
A total of 207 drivers were
arrested for drinking and driving, he said.
He said 100 of them were arrested
in the EMPD Eastern Operational region which covers Nigel, Springs, Brakpan,
Duduza, KwaThema, Etwatwa and Daveyton.
The Northern Operational region
which includes Bromberg, Benoni, Edleen, Kempton Park, Edenvale, Tembisa
(Winnie Mandela) saw 91 drivers arrested while the Southern Operational Region
had 16 behind bars, he said.
Eighteen drivers were arrested
for excessive speeding.
Kgasago said 36 people died on
Ekurhuleni roads in the same period in 2016 when compared to the recent 44
fatalities.