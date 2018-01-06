Ekurhuleni roads claim 44 lives during festive season - EMPD

Ekurhuleni – Forty-four people died on Ekurhuleni's roads from December 1 last year to Tuesday, January 2, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said on Saturday.

"Based on the physical evidence on the accident scenes, the fatal accidents can be attributed to drunk driving, excessive speeding, reckless and negligent driving, bad demeanour and the attitude of drivers and failure on part of pedestrians to take proper care and crossing freeways," said EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago.

The fatalities include 21 pedestrians, 13 passengers, seven drivers, two motor-bikers and a single cyclist.

"The pedestrians killed included two seven-year-old boys and an eight-year-old girl. Nine of the 21 pedestrians killed lost their lives on the freeways. Three on the N3, three on the N12 and three on R21," said Kgasago.

He said all the deceased pedestrians were male, except for the eight-year-old girl.

Kgasago said of the 13 passengers who died, six perished in one serious accident involving a minibus taxi which occurred on the M2 East at Geldenhuys Interchange.

"One cyclist sustained fatal injuries in Tsakane. One driver died in Daveyton, one in Tsakane, one in KwaThema and one in Putfontein on the N12 eastbound. Two motor-bikers lost their lives on the R24 East by the N3 split and R59 northbound by the Reading Interchange," he said.

In terms of categorization of accidents according to types of roads, 24 people were killed on national roads (including 10 pedestrians), seven died on provincial roads and 13 of them perished suburban roads.

Kgasago said 4 653 summonses were issued for improper documentation, equipment on vehicles, defects and moving violations.

A total of 207 drivers were arrested for drinking and driving, he said.

He said 100 of them were arrested in the EMPD Eastern Operational region which covers Nigel, Springs, Brakpan, Duduza, KwaThema, Etwatwa and Daveyton.

The Northern Operational region which includes Bromberg, Benoni, Edleen, Kempton Park, Edenvale, Tembisa (Winnie Mandela) saw 91 drivers arrested while the Southern Operational Region had 16 behind bars, he said.

Eighteen drivers were arrested for excessive speeding.

Kgasago said 36 people died on Ekurhuleni roads in the same period in 2016 when compared to the recent 44 fatalities.