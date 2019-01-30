 

Elderly couple arrested after being set alight for allegedly murdering their own grandson, 18

Police tape cordons off a suspected crime scene.

The police at Masoyi near Mbombela (Nelspruit) have arrested an elderly couple aged between 75 and 80 on allegations of murdering their grandson. 

In a statement on Tuesday, police said that the arrest of the suspects came after community members accosted the couple and questioned them about the death of their 18-year-old grandson.

"Subsequent to the interrogation, the community members took the law into their own hands by setting the couple alight with tyres. Police were summoned to the scene and they rescued the victims."

The police unearthed that the act by the community was sparked by the discovery of the body of the young man in the bushes not far from the couple's house.

"The elderly couple is currently in hospital under police guard where they are recuperating. Preliminary investigation suggested that the young man may have been poisoned. Two cases have been opened for investigation, one for murder (against the couple) as well as two counts of attempted murder (against the mob)," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said. 

"Police are currently looking for the suspects responsible for setting the couple alight. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation of these cases is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer David Mathebula on 082 462 2416 or SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111."

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, appealed to members of the community to desist from taking the law into their own hands, but to report wrongdoers to the police.

"The practice of vigilantism is not only illegal in the Republic of South Africa, but also dangerous as innocent people often bear the brunt of mobsters," Zuma said. 

