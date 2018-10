What To Read Next

An elderly couple was hijacked by an unknown suspect at a petrol station in Mokopane, Limpopo on Saturday.

"The complainant alleged that he parked his vehicle at the local petrol station," police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"While waiting for a petrol attendant, one male knocked on the door and ordered him to get out at gunpoint."

Video footage shows the woman attempting to gather her belongings before suspect abruptly drives away with the vehicle.

The car was later recovered at Tshimansi village – 30 km away from Mokopane - by trio task members.