 

Elderly couple tied up during farmhouse robbery, suspects flee with BMW, Ford

2019-04-22 21:05

Sesona Ngqakamba

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An elderly couple were left injured on Monday after they were attacked on their farmhouse in Hammanskraal, north of Gauteng. 

It is alleged that while the couple, in their 80's, were sleeping at around 02:30 two suspects armed with pistols entered their room, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said. 

"The suspects told the victims not to make any noise and demanded money and firearms," Makhubele said. 

The suspects then tied up the couple and searched for the firearms. When they could not find them they then took electrical appliances and fled the scene with the victim's BMW and Ford Courier.

"They took the car keys of a silver BMW (registration XNX 392 GP) and Ford courier, which is white in colour (registration LYS 843 GP) and put the stolen stuff in both vehicles and drove away with both cars," Makhubele said.

The couple were found helpless by their workers in the morning. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Makhubele said the Ford Courier was later recovered while the BMW was still missing.

He added that a house robbery case was being investigated and that there were no arrests at this stage.  

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  farm attack
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape, Gauteng suburbs tops in estate agency search

2019-04-22 20:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players to split R350 000 prize 2019-04-22 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 