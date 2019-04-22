Elderly couple tied up during farmhouse robbery, suspects flee with BMW, Ford

An elderly couple were left injured on Monday after they were attacked on their farmhouse in Hammanskraal, north of Gauteng.

It is alleged that while the couple, in their 80's, were sleeping at around 02:30 two suspects armed with pistols entered their room, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

"The suspects told the victims not to make any noise and demanded money and firearms," Makhubele said.

The suspects then tied up the couple and searched for the firearms. When they could not find them they then took electrical appliances and fled the scene with the victim's BMW and Ford Courier.

"They took the car keys of a silver BMW (registration XNX 392 GP) and Ford courier, which is white in colour (registration LYS 843 GP) and put the stolen stuff in both vehicles and drove away with both cars," Makhubele said.

The couple were found helpless by their workers in the morning. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Makhubele said the Ford Courier was later recovered while the BMW was still missing.

He added that a house robbery case was being investigated and that there were no arrests at this stage.