Residents of Booksneck village in EmaXesibeni, in the Eastern Cape, have allegedly burnt to death an elderly woman who was accused of witchcraft on Sunday night.

The alleged mob killing of Noxhamla Landa, 75, occurred less than a week after Nothethisa Ntshamba, 53, and her sister, Ntombi Ndlanya, 48, were burnt to death in the area as well.

They too were accused of witchcraft.

Alfred Nzo District Municipality Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu has condemned the killings, describing them as "inhuman acts" and called on the police to act with speed to ensure the perpetrators were arrested.

The municipality urged communities across the district to remain vigilant and prevent such incidents from taking place.

"We will be strengthening the gender-based violence awareness campaigns throughout the district, particularly on this issue of alleged witchcraft," Mehlomakhulu said.

The district municipality has pledged to help the family of the deceased with the burial.

"Once again we send our deepest condolences to the Landa family and relatives," Mehlomakhulu added.